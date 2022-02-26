MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Warming up this weekend!

PHOENIX — We're warming up this weekend!

Valley highs will reach the upper 60s today, before climbing into the low to mid 70s on Sunday.

Early morning temperatures will stay chilly, though. Phoenix is starting in the low to mid 40s, but outlying Valley spots will still be in the 30s around sunrise each day.

A weak storm system will pass through the Four Corners this weekend bringing some slightly colder air to northern Arizona today, but our forecasts across Arizona will stay dry.

As winds shift out of the north, it will get windy along the Colorado River Valley. Wind Advisories are in effect for Bullhead City and Lake Havasu City where peak gusts will hit 45 mph.

Winds here in the Valley will stay light and conditions will stay dry heading into next week.

As temperatures keep climbing, we'll be back in the 80s by next Tuesday and edging toward the upper 80s by Wednesday.

That will be a 30-degree warm-up in less than a week here in the Valley!

2021 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.58" (-1.01" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 7.16"

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

