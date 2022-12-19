MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Warming up this week as high pressure builds in

PHOENIX — Temperatures are trending up this week, ahead of the holiday weekend.
High pressure builds just off to our southwest bringing warmer and dry conditions this week.
Valley temperatures will climb by a degree or two each day, putting highs in the low to mid 60s through the end of the week.
Clouds will move through at times, especially on Tuesday and again Friday as disturbances pass to our north.
Aside from a few flurries in northeast Arizona late this week, it's likely most of Arizona stays dry through Christmas.
Temperatures will keep climbing this weekend, putting Valley highs in the mid to upper 60s for Christmas Eve Day and for Christmas Day.
_________________________________________
2022 Rainfall totals:
Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.10" (-1.80" from average)
Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 6.46"
__________________________________________
Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.
__________________________________________
PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW
Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain
NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain
Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain
NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain
__________________________________________
Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime.
Email share@abc15.com.
______________________________________