MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Warming up this week as high pressure builds in

PHOENIX — Temperatures are trending up this week, ahead of the holiday weekend.

High pressure builds just off to our southwest bringing warmer and dry conditions this week.

Valley temperatures will climb by a degree or two each day, putting highs in the low to mid 60s through the end of the week.

Clouds will move through at times, especially on Tuesday and again Friday as disturbances pass to our north.

Aside from a few flurries in northeast Arizona late this week, it's likely most of Arizona stays dry through Christmas.

Temperatures will keep climbing this weekend, putting Valley highs in the mid to upper 60s for Christmas Eve Day and for Christmas Day.

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.10" (-1.80" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 6.46"

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

