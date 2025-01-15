MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Warming up in the Valley as our dry streak continues!

PHOENIX — High pressure is building in out west and bringing a warm-up to Arizona in the coming days.

Phoenix will be back in the low to mid 70s today and Thursday, putting us a few degrees above normal for this time of year.

That ridge of high pressure is also causing a shift in the winds, bringing Wind Advisories to northwestern Arizona through this evening. Peak gusts in Bullhead City and Lake Havasu City could reach 40 to 50 mph.

Here in the Valley, we're expecting a few breezes to pick up especially near west-facing slopes of our local mountains.

Those winds will die down on Thursday as a weak storm system moves in from the southwest.

We may see a few spotty showers in the high country and even in parts of the Valley as it moves through late Thursday or early Friday morning.

It will also bring another dose of cool air, too! Phoenix will drop to the mid 60s on Friday and Saturday with overnight lows across the Valley in the mid 30s to low 40s by Saturday morning.

Then, another storm system approaching from the north will bring even cooler air to our state by Sunday and Monday. That could bring more freezing temperatures to outlying areas of the Valley.

We may also see a few rain and snow showers across northern Arizona on Sunday with temperatures dropping into the single digits in Flagstaff and near the Four Corners Sunday night.

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 0.00" (-0.45" from average)

_________________________________________

2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 4.54" (-2.68" from average)

Monsoon 2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.74" (-1.69" from average)

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

______________________________________

