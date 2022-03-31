MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Warming up in the Valley!

PHOENIX — Things are warming back up in the Valley of the Sun!
A weak disturbance passing into northern Arizona could lead to a few spotty showers from Page to Flagstaff and across northeastern Arizona today.
Winds will also pick up with gusts topping 30 mph across northern Arizona later this afternoon.
Winds will stay light and conditions will stay dry in the Valley as temperatures top out in the low 80s.
We'll climb into the mid 80s on Friday and stay there over the weekend, too.
Clouds will move in on Sunday as another weak storm system approaches from the west. It looks like we could see more spotty showers across northern Arizona with this one on Sunday and Monday.
Here in the Valley, we'll just see more clouds and breezy winds.
Then, things begin to heat up next week with highs back in the 90s starting Tuesday.
2021 Rainfall totals:
Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.58" (-1.01" from average)
Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 7.16"
PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW
Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain
NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain
Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain
NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain
