MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Warming up for the weekend!

PHOENIX — The weather looks calm and pleasant as we head into the long holiday weekend.

On Black Friday, expect another round of high clouds moving across the state, holding daytime highs in the mid-70s once again.

High pressure settling over the region will keep conditions dry, while pushing Valley temperatures roughly 10 degrees above average for this time of year.

Heading into the weekend and early next week, a notable warm-up is on the way. Phoenix could see temperatures return to 80 degrees as early as Sunday, with the 80s sticking around through Tuesday.

Typically, the last 80-degree day of the year falls around November 24. However, last year’s occurred on December 17, and the latest on record was December 30, 1980.

Enjoy the unseasonably warm and dry weather!

2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 4.54" (-1.92" from average)

Monsoon 2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.74" (-1.69" from average)

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

