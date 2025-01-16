MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Warming up for now! Chance for rain and snow showers tonight

PHOENIX — It's going to be another beautiful day in the Valley as Phoenix climbs back into the 70s this afternoon.

A weak storm system will move in from the southwest late tonight and Friday, bringing chances for rain and snow showers back to Arizona.

It's not looking like much, but there is a slight chance we could see a few isolated showers in the Valley later this evening into early Friday morning.

All we need is 0.01 inches at Sky Harbor to break our dry streak which is currently at 146 days. That's the third-longest dry streak on record!

Without any measurable before midnight Friday, this dry streak will tie 2023 for the second longest on record at Phoenix Sky Harbor. The all-time record is 160 days in a row set in 1972.

We'll dry back out in the Valley by mid-day Friday as spotty rain and snow showers continue in eastern Arizona.

Across the high country, the snow level will drop to around 5,500 feet but little to no accumulation is expected.

This storm system will also bring in some cooler air.

Phoenix temperatures will drop to the mid-60s on Friday and Saturday with overnight lows across the Valley in the mid-30s to low 40s by Saturday morning.

Then, another storm system approaching from the north will bring even cooler air to our state. That could bring more freezing temperatures to outlying areas of the Valley early next week.

We may also see a few rain and snow showers across northeastern Arizona on Monday with temperatures dropping into the single digits in Flagstaff and near the Four Corners early next week.

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 0.00" (-0.48" from average)

2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 4.54" (-2.68" from average)

Monsoon 2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.74" (-1.69" from average)

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

