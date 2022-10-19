MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Warming up as high pressure builds in!

PHOENIX — Temperatures are warming up this week as high pressure builds in.

Valley highs will climb into the upper 80s today and near 90 degrees by Thursday here in Phoenix.

Breezes will pick up again, too. Expect easterly winds at 10 to 20 mph with gusts near 25 mph here in the Valley.

Despite the warmer afternoons, lows will stay pleasantly cool with Valley temperatures in the mid to upper 60s each morning.

The warm-up will be short lived as we track a pair of storm systems approaching our state this weekend.

The first passes to the north bringing a dose of cool air along with rain and thunderstorm chances across our state. We'll see a slight chance for showers and storms on Saturday, but better chances for rain on Sunday.

It's not looking a wild as last week, storm-wise. Right now, models are showing around a tenth of an inch of rain possible in the Valley (mainly on Sunday).

The cool-down will be significant, though! We'll see a 10 degree temperature swing from Saturday to Sunday. Phoenix will top out near 88 on Saturday, but the high only reaches 78 on Sunday!

Then another storm system moves in from the southwest on Monday, keeping rain chances around into early next week for some parts of our state.

Valley temperatures will stay below normal, and in the upper 70s to low 80s early next week.

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 3.73" (-1.95" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 5.28"

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

