Watch Now
Weather

Actions

MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Warming up and drying out in time for the weekend

We're looking forward to a nice weekend with drier conditions across the state.
Posted at 6:10 AM, Jan 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-06 08:14:14-05

PHOENIX — After a wet and snowy first week of the new year, we're drying out and warming up in time for the weekend.

Our latest storm system will clear out to the east, with snow showers tapering off across northern Arizona.

Clouds will linger through the day but we're drying out statewide today.

High temperatures will top out in the mid 60s here in the Valley today.

High pressure builds in this weekend, keeping us dry and sending Valley highs into the upper 60s Saturday and Sunday.

Valley highs will approach the 70s early next week but another storm system will bring rain and snow chances back to our state by next Tuesday.

Stay tuned for further updates as the storm approaches.

_________________________________________

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.54" (+0.39" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 0.66"

________________________________________

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.78" (-1.44" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 7.02"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.
__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain
__________________________________________

Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime.
Email share@abc15.com.
______________________________________

See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
10:04 AM, Dec 17, 2018