MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Warming up and drying out in time for the weekend

PHOENIX — After a wet and snowy first week of the new year, we're drying out and warming up in time for the weekend.

Our latest storm system will clear out to the east, with snow showers tapering off across northern Arizona.

Clouds will linger through the day but we're drying out statewide today.

High temperatures will top out in the mid 60s here in the Valley today.

High pressure builds in this weekend, keeping us dry and sending Valley highs into the upper 60s Saturday and Sunday.

Valley highs will approach the 70s early next week but another storm system will bring rain and snow chances back to our state by next Tuesday.

Stay tuned for further updates as the storm approaches.

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.54" (+0.39" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 0.66"

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.78" (-1.44" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 7.02"

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

