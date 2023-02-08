MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Warming up ahead of Super Bowl weekend

PHOENIX — Another gorgeous day ahead, with seasonable temperatures again today ahead of a big warm-up!

Here in the Valley, our forecast is looking mostly sunny and dry with chilly mornings and mild afternoons.

Early morning lows will stay in the 40s throughout the week, but we shouldn't see any frost delays at the Phoenix Open.

High pressure will take over heading into Super Bowl weekend, sending temperatures soaring!

Valley highs will reach the upper 60s today, low 70s on Thursday and mid 70s on Friday. Highs could even approach the upper 70s by Saturday.

Winds will be breezy Thursday through Sunday across the Valley, too.

Then, our next winter storm will be moving in Sunday and Monday.

Right now, Valley rain chances are slim, at just 10 percent late Sunday and Monday. So, we are not anticipating any issues for Super Bowl events here.

We expect this to mainly impact the high country with more chances for snow along the Mogollon Rim and across northern Arizona on Sunday and Monday.

It will get significantly cooler across all of Arizona as this storm moves in.

High temperatures in the Valley will drop by about 10 degrees, putting Super Bowl Sunday highs back in the mid 60s across the Phoenix metro area.

________________________________________

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 1.03" (-0.02" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 1.25"

________________________________________

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.78" (-1.44" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 7.02"

__________________________________________

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

______________________________________

