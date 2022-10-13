MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Warming up ahead of big changes this weekend

PHOENIX — It's going to be a warm end to the week ahead of our next storm that's set to bring weekend rain chances and a cool down!

Daytime highs will climb into the upper 90s today and Friday.

Our forecast will stay sunny and dry to end the week, but we're tracking big changes this weekend!

As low pressure approaches, temperatures will drop and rain chances will return Saturday and Sunday.

We could even see a few thunderstorms in the mix this weekend, too.

Stay tuned for more updates on more specific timing as we get closer.

Temperatures will plummet across Arizona as this next storm system moves through.

Here in the Valley, that will mean highs back in the upper 80s on Saturday and low 80s on Sunday.

Overnight lows will drop, too. Temperatures across the Valley will fall into the 60s by Sunday morning and stay there each morning next week.

Rain chances will clear by out Tuesday, but we'll keep Valley highs in the 80s through at least the middle of next week.

_________________________________________

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.79" (-2.78" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 4.34"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime.

Email share@abc15.com.

______________________________________

See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

