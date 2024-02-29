MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Warming up ahead of another storm this weekend

PHOENIX — The storm system that brought showers and thunderstorms to parts of our state on Wednesday, including a rare dust storm in the Phoenix Metro, is clearing out today.

We'll dry out across Arizona, with high pressure building back in by the end of the week.

Valley highs will warm back to near 80 degrees by Friday, with overnight lows cooling into the low to mid 50s.

Then, we're tracking another storm that could bring more wind, rain and snow to Arizona late Saturday and Sunday. Overall, forecast models have been trending drier with this storm for Arizona, so we now only have a slight chance of a few spotty rain showers in our Valley forecast.

Up north, we could see scattered rain and snow showers with snow levels dipping down to near 6,500 feet by Sunday. Snow accumulation looks minimal, though.

Winds will pick up across our state on Saturday and Sunday, with gusts as high as 30 mph here in the Valley, and as high as 55 mph in northern Arizona.

Areas north of the Grand Canyon, in northwest Arizona are under a High Wind Watch on Saturday as wind gusts there could peak near 65 mph.

Those winds will usher in some cooler air, dropping highs back into the low 70s by the end of the weekend.

________________________________________

2024 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.05" (+0.31" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 2.18"

____________________________________

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 4.21" (-3.01" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 5.47"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

_________________________________________

Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime.

Email share@abc15.com.

______________________________________

See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar