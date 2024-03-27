MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Warming up ahead of another storm arriving Easter weekend

PHOENIX — After several days of unsettled weather, we're drying out and warming up as high pressure returns.

Valley highs will climb into the mid to upper 70s today, then into the low to mid 80s Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.

But, we are tracking another storm system moving in over Easter weekend.

Winds will start to pick up ahead of it on Friday and continue to be an issue on Saturday and Sunday too. Gusts will peak near 30 mph here in the Valley, but could top 40 mph across the high country.

Rain and snow will start to fall in parts of our state as early as Saturday evening and continue throughout Easter Sunday.

Rain and snow showers will linger into the start of next week, too.

Stay tuned for updates on how much rain and snow we could get out of this storm as we get closer.

_______________________________________

2024 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.89" (+0.40" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 3.00"

____________________________________

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 4.21" (-3.01" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 5.47"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime.

Email share@abc15.com.

______________________________________

See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

