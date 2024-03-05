MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Warming up ahead of a storm coming into Arizona on Thursday

PHOENIX — It's a nice start to the week across Arizona!

Clouds will move across the state today, with even more on the way Wednesday but it's staying dry and getting warmer.

Valley highs will reach the mid to upper 70s today, then upper 70s on Wednesday.

Overnight lows will drop into the upper 40s to mid 50s across the Valley all week.

Then we're tracking a storm system that's set to move in on Thursday, bringing stronger breezes and a dose of cool air our way.

This storm could also bring scattered rain and snow showers to our state on Thursday and Friday.

Here in the Valley, we could see anywhere from a trace to two-tenths of an inch of rain on Thursday with a slight chance of a few more isolated showers on Friday.

Temperatures will drop nearly 10 degrees too, putting Valley highs in the upper 60s Thursday afternoon.

Up north, the snow level will fall to around 6,000 feet. Flagstaff could pick up one to two inches of snow with this storm.

Another weak storm system will pass through the Four Corners on Saturday, keeping a slight chance of isolated showers in the forecast along the Mogollon Rim and across the Navajo Nation.

Our forecast here in the Valley will stay dry over the weekend as temperatures rebound into the low 80s by Sunday.

________________________________________

2024 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.05" (+0.17" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 2.18"

____________________________________

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 4.21" (-3.01" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 5.47"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

