MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Warming up again! 90s back in the Valley today!

PHOENIX — High pressure is back and temperatures are back on the rise.

It'll be sizzling this afternoon with most spots in the Valley back in the low 90s.

Winds will be light here in the Phoenix Metro, but we'll continue to see breezy conditions impact parts of northwestern and southeastern Arizona.

Temperatures will start to drop little by little through the weekend and into early next week as high pressure weakens and a couple of storm systems pass by to our north.

Look for highs here in the Valley in the mid 80s Saturday and Sunday and low 80s starting Monday.

That means our Halloween forecast is looking good for trick-or-treaters with temperatures in the 70s after sunset.

Clouds will move through again Sunday and early next week, but our forecast is looking dry with no rain chances ahead in the Valley.

2021 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.58" (-0.28" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 7.16"

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

