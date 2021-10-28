MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Warming up again!

PHOENIX — High pressure is back and temperatures are on the rise again.

Phoenix will reach near normal temperatures today with highs in the mid 80s and we'll climb to 90 degrees on Friday.

Winds will be light here in the Phoenix metro, but we'll continue to see breezy to windy conditions along the Colorado River Valley today. Northerly winds will hit 25 mph with peak gusts near 35 mph.

Temperatures will start to drop little by little heading through the weekend and into early next week.

Look for highs here in the Valley in the mid 80s Saturday and Sunday and low 80s starting Monday.

Clouds will pass through again starting Sunday, but our forecast is looking dry with no rain chances ahead in the Valley.

That means our Halloween forecast is looking good for trick-or-treaters with temperatures in the 70s after sunset.

_________________________________________

2021 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.58" (-0.26" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 7.16"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime.

Email share@abc15.com.

______________________________________

See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

