MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Warming up across Arizona the rest of the week

PHOENIX — After an unseasonably cool start to the week, things are heating up the rest of the week!

We get one more day in the 90s today before the triple-digit heat returns on Wednesday.

Winds will remain light in the Valley today, with light breezes on Wednesday.

Those lighter winds will allow ozone pollution to build up, reaching levels that could be unhealthy for some people.

The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality has issued an Ozone High Pollution Advisory for today and an Ozone High Pollution Watch for Wednesday. That means air quality will be unhealthy for kids, older adults and anyone with any respiratory issue like asthma or COPD. Limit your time outside in the afternoon hours or you may have difficulty breathing.

Winds will pick up again toward the end of the week as a disturbance sits to our west.

That area of low pressure will bring more breezes through the weekend, and a slight chance for showers to northern Arizona by the end of the week.

The Valley won't see any rain though, and, instead, it's getting hotter!

High pressure builds to our south, sending temperatures back into the 100s through the end of the week and into the weekend.

Valley highs will top out near 105 degrees again by Friday and near 106 or 107 degrees through Father's Day weekend.

We also continue to track a Flood Warning that remains in effect for parts of the Gila River in southwestern Arizona as the flow increases due to water releases from the Painted Rock Dam. This warning remains in effect through June 13th. Do not attempt to cross any flooded roadways.

_________________________________________

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.88" (-0.04" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 3.36"

______________________________________

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.78" (-1.44" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 7.02"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

______________________________________

