MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Warming into the weekend ahead of our next storm

PHOENIX — We're feeling the heat as we wrap up the week!

Temperatures are soaring as high pressure builds over our region.

Valley highs will top out in the mid to upper 90s today, Friday and Saturday. That puts us more than 10 degrees above the average for this time of year!

Winds will pick up across the state again this weekend and early next week as we track a storm system moving down from the Pacific Northwest.

That storm looks to bring back a chance for Valley rain and high country snow by Monday and Tuesday.

It's also bringing in a big dose of cooler air!

Valley highs will plummet, falling into the 80s by Monday, then 70s by midweek!.

Say tuned for updates as we get closer.

_________________________________________

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.55" (-2.10" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 0.71"

_________________________________________

2021 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.58" (-1.01" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 7.16"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime.

Email share@abc15.com.

______________________________________

See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

