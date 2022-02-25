MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Warming into the weekend across Arizona

PHOENIX — After another very cold start across Arizona, temperatures will gradually climb into the weekend.

Valley highs will reach the mid 60s today, upper 60s Saturday, then low to mid 70s on Sunday.

A disturbance is set to move through the Four Corners this weekend but aside from a few clouds ahead of it today, we'll stay dry statewide.

Winds will pick up in northern Arizona this weekend, though. With the strongest winds likely along the lake in northwest Arizona where gusts will peak near 40 mph.

Temperatures will keep climbing as we head into next week, and we could be back in the 80s by next Tuesday.

That will be a 30-degree warm-up in less than a week here in the Valley!

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.40" (-1.19" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 0.55"

2021 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.58" (-1.01" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 7.16"

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

