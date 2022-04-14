MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Warming into Easter weekend

PHOENIX — Our next warm-up begins today, and temperatures are climbing back toward the 90s as we approach the holiday weekend.

Valley highs reach the low to mid 80s today, upper 80s on Friday, then the 90s set in for Easter weekend.

Winds will stay light in the Valley until Saturday. At that point, another storm system will be passing to our north and winds will increase across Arizona.

Expect breezes back in the Valley on Saturday afternoon with gusts near 30 mph and windy conditions up north with gusts topping 40 mph.

As high pressure builds in, temperatures will get warmer into next week.

We'll start next week with Valley temperatures in the mid to upper 90s, putting us around 10 degrees above normal for this time of year.

_________________________________________

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.55" (-2.18" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 0.71"

_________________________________________

2021 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.58" (-1.01" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 7.16"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

