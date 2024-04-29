MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Warming back up across Arizona this week

PHOENIX — After a big weekend cool-down, things are warming back up this week.

Valley highs will run around five degrees above normal most days this week, reaching the low to mid-90s each afternoon.

Overnight lows will continue to cool into the 50s to 60s each morning.

We'll track a couple of storm systems that will pass well to our north this week, but they'll be too far to bring any rain chances our way. So expect sunny and dry conditions each day.

Those storms will help pick up the winds by midweek, though. Wind gusts could top out near 30 to 35 mph across Arizona by Wednesday.

Temperatures will climb even further for the first weekend of May, reaching the upper 90s by Sunday. For now, though, we'll at least stay below the 100s for at least the next seven days.

______________________________________

2024 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 3.79" (+1.00" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 3.81"

________________________________________

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 4.21" (-3.01" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 5.47"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

