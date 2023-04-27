MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Warming back up across Arizona

PHOENIX — The Valley is heating up!

Highs will climb into the mid to upper 90s for the rest of the week with overnight lows in the 60s.

Breezes will pick up again today and Friday as we track another storm system passing to our northeast.

Peak wind gusts will top out around 25 mph in the Valley each afternoon.

Winds will be much stronger across eastern Arizona where gusts could top 40 mph by Friday.

With high winds and dry conditions, wildfire danger will increase across our state.

Much of southeastern Arizona is under a Fire Weather Watch from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday.

As high pressure centers up over Arizona on Sunday, temperatures will soar.

In fact, we're tracking our first triple digits of the year in the Valley on Sunday. On average, we tend to see our first triple-digit day around May 2nd.

We're also headed into record territory. The current record for Sunday is 102 degrees in Phoenix, set back in 1943. We could tie that record, or end up within a degree or two of it by Sunday afternoon.

But, it will be a one-and-done triple-digit forecast. Another storm system will be approaching from the west, helping to drop temperatures early next week.

Valley highs will fall into the 90s Monday and Tuesday before dropping back into the mid 80s for the middle to end of next week.

________________________________________

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.88" (+0.10" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 3.33"

________________________________________

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.78" (-1.44" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 7.02"

_______________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

_________________________________________

_____________________________________

