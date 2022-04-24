MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Warming back up!

PHOENIX — After a brief break from high winds, expect some breezes in Arizona on Sunday.

A Wind Advisory takes effect for portions of the Colorado River Valley, including Lake Havasu City and Bullhead City. Gusts of 45 mph are possible in some places.

Here in the Valley, winds throughout the weekend will hover around 10-15 mph as temperatures climb into the upper 80s.

High pressure will build in as we head into next week, bringing another big warm-up and potentially our first triple-digit temperatures of the year by Tuesday.

On average, our first 100-degree day of the year occurs around May 2nd. The earliest 100-degree day was on March 26, 1988.

Then, another round of breezy conditions return to the state, meaning fire danger may ramp up too.

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.55" (-2.22" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 0.71"

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

