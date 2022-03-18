MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Warming ahead of a storm coming this weekend

PHOENIX — Temperatures are warming up as we wrap up the week, but another storm is headed our way this weekend.

Our overnight clouds clear out early this morning, leaving sunny skies for today. Valley highs will warm into the low 80s today.

Temperatures climb higher on Saturday, peaking in the mid 80s across the Valley.

Clouds move back in on Saturday ahead of our next storm that arrives Sunday. It will bring more wind, cooler air and even chances for rain and snow.

Temperatures will drop by 10 to 15 degrees across our state on Sunday putting Valley highs in the mid 70s.

We'll also see a chance for spotty showers across the state, which could include more snow showers for the highest elevations.

Right now, accumulations look light with less than an inch of snow for spots like Flagstaff and less than 0.05" of rain for the Valley.

Stay tuned for updates as we get closer!

_________________________________________

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.49" (-1.79" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 0.57"

_________________________________________

2021 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.58" (-1.01" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 7.16"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime.

Email share@abc15.com.

______________________________________

See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

