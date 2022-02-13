MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Warmest temps of the year so far

PHOENIX —
2021 Rainfall totals:
Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.58" (-1.01" from average)
Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 7.16"
PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW
Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain
NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain
Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain
NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain
