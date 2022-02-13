Watch
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Warmest temps of the year so far

Wake up with ABC15 Mornings for a check of your most accurate forecast.
Posted at 5:27 AM, Feb 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-13 07:55:32-05

PHOENIX —

2021 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.58" (-1.01" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 7.16"
Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.
PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain
