MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Warmest temperatures of the year so far

PHOENIX — The 80s are sticking around through the weekend!

Temperatures are running 10 degrees above normal for this time of year, but our mornings will stay cool as lows drop into the upper 40s to low 50s.

Breezes will pick up a bit in the Valley today with peak wind gusts near 25 mph.

Winds will be stronger along the Colorado River Valley with peak gusts near 40 mph in Bullhead City.

Winds will pick up again on Tuesday as our next storm system approaches.

Those winds will bring in some much cooler air, dropping Valley highs into the mid-60s by Wednesday.

We could see rain and snow chances across our state, too. Stay tuned for updates as we get closer.

2021 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.58" (-1.01" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 7.16"

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

