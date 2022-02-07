MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Warmest days of the year so far coming this week

PHOENIX — Get ready for a huge warm-up this week! We're now tracking the warmest days of the year so far, and the first 80s of the year for Phoenix.

Our mornings will stay chilly, with Valley lows in the mid to upper 40s the next few days.

Daytime highs are climbing, though. Valley temperatures will top out in the low 70s today, before warming into the mid 70s by midweek.

As high pressure builds to our west and gradually moves toward our state, Valley temperatures could reach the 80s for the first time this year by the end of the week! That would put us about 10 degrees above the normal for this time of year.

On average, we see our first 80 degree day on February 3rd so it's not unusual to be this warm this time of year.

Breezes will linger across the state today, with gusts topping out near 20 to 25 mph.

With high pressure in place across our region, it looks like we're staying warm and dry through at least the next seven days.

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.12" (-0.90" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 0.15"

2021 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.58" (-1.01" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 7.16"

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

