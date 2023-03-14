MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Warmest day of the year so far in Phoenix, ahead of our next storm

PHOENIX — Phoenix will stay in the 80s for another day before our next storm arrives.

With high pressure overhead, today could be the warmest day of the year so far as Phoenix heads toward 83 degrees this afternoon.

Big changes arrive on Wednesday as we track our next storm system that's set to bring more rain, winds and a big cool-down to our state.

Wednesday is an ABC15 Weather Action Day as the rain will likely impact your outdoor plans and both the morning and evening commutes around our state.

Rain showers could develop as early as tonight, with rain expected in the Valley and across much of Arizona throughout the day on Wednesday.

The Valley could see rain through the morning and evening commutes, with a few thunderstorms in the mix, too. Rainfall will end up at a quarter to half an inch around the Phoenix area.

In northern Arizona, snow levels will stay relatively high with this storm system, so spots like Flagstaff will pick up rain rather than snow on Wednesday. We could see as much as 0.50 to 1.25 inches of rain across northern Arizona.

This rain will impact the snow that's on the ground in the high country, causing quicker snowmelt and more runoff that could lead to flooding. Flood Watches are in effect for the lower elevations across Yavapai county and much of Gila county from Wednesday morning through midday Thursday. If you live in an area that's prone to flooding, take action now to prepare in the event of flooding.

While snow levels remain higher on Wednesday, they'll drop to near 6,500 feet early Thursday morning. Light snow showers are possible in spots like Flagstaff as this storm system starts clearing out.

Colder air will move in and that will bring an end to our 80-degree days, at least for a little while.

Valley highs will drop into the upper 60s to low 70s on Wednesday and Thursday.

Highs will rebound into the mid 70s by the weekend, but we could see another storm system that brings back rain and snow chances by the weekend and early next week.

Stay tuned for updates as we get closer.

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.06" (-0.11" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 2.56"

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.78" (-1.44" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 7.02"

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

