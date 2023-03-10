MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Warmest day of the year so far as Phoenix warms into the 80s

PHOENIX — Our big Valley warm-up continues and Phoenix could hit the 80s for the first time this year today!

The average first 80-degree day is in early February, so this is a bit later than normal.

Temperatures are expected to stay in the 80s through the weekend and into early next week, too.

Winds pick up across Arizona this weekend as we track a big winter storm passing to our north.

Peak gusts could reach 30 to 35 mph across the state on Saturday.

This storm could also bring a few showers to northern Arizona today and Saturday.

It looks like the Valley will stay dry through the weekend.

Another storm will be moving in toward the middle of next week, picking up our winds and bringing rain chances back to the Valley as temperatures drop.

Wednesday brings our best chance for Valley rainfall, but rainfall looks light overall with less than a quarter of an inch expected.

Valley highs will be back in the 70s by Thursday.

The chance for rain lingers into Thursday before we dry out again.

Stay tuned for more updates as we get closer.

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.06" (+0.02" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 2.55"

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.78" (-1.44" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 7.02"

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

