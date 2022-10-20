MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Warmest day of the week, but changes are coming

PHOENIX — Temperatures are warming up as high pressure builds in.

Valley highs will top out at 91 degrees today and 90 on Friday with early morning lows in the 60s.

Changes are coming, though. We are tracking a pair of storm systems approaching our state over the next several days.

The first storm system passes to our north late Saturday and Sunday bringing cooler air and chances for rain and snow.

The snow level could drop below 7,000 feet by Sunday afternoon, but it's likely only our highest elevations like the San Francisco Peaks, Chuska Mountains and Kaibab Plateau will see accumulating snow.

Flagstaff will get rain with perhaps a few snowflakes mixed in with any showers that linger on Sunday night.

Here in the Valley, we'll see a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms on Saturday and better chances on Sunday.

It's not looking as wild as last weekend storm-wise, but forecast models are showing around a tenth of an inch of rain possible in the Valley (mainly on Sunday).

The cool-down will be significant, though. We'll see a 10-degree temperature swing from Saturday to Sunday.

Phoenix will top out around 88 degrees on Saturday before falling to 78 on Sunday. That will put us nearly 10 degrees below normal for this time of year.

Then, another storm system moves in from the southwest on Monday, keeping rain chances around early next week for some parts of our state.

As we dry out in the Valley, temperatures will stay below normal with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s next week.

Morning lows will get much cooler, too. Valley temperatures will cool into the 50s each morning next week, with hard freezes in northern Arizona as lows drop into the 20s there.

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 3.73" (-1.97" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 5.28"

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

