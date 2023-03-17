MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Warmer weekend, but more Weather Action Days ahead

PHOENIX — After a week of wild weather and big temperature swing, things will quiet down for a few days with Phoenix staying dry through the weekend.

There is a chance for scattered showers along and north of the Mogollon Rim this afternoon. Light snow will be possible in areas above 5,500 feet, but accumulation looks minimal.

After starting out the week with temperatures in the 80s, it will be a sunny but unseasonably cool on this St. Patrick's Day in the Valley. Phoenix tops out at 72 degrees this afternoon.

The weekend brings a bit of a warm-up, with Valley highs climbing back into the mid 70s on Saturday and Sunday.

Overnight lows will cool into the 50s each morning in the Valley.

We'll see another chance for showers in the high country by Sunday, as clouds and winds increase across the state, too.

The Valley stays dry but it will be mostly cloudy and breezy by Sunday. Wind gusts will peak near 25 mph.

Then a more active weather pattern sets up for us next week and the chance for showers starts to increase on Monday.

By Tuesday and Wednesday, we're switching into Weather Action Mode as we track a storm system that looks to bring widespread rain and more thunderstorms, and more snow to the high country. Winds will pick up on Tuesday and temperatures will get cooler again, too.

The rain and the snow could impact your outdoor plans as well as the morning and evening commutes on Tuesday and Wednesday, so plan ahead.

In northern Arizona, showers could lead to more snowmelt and runoff, causing more flooding. Stay weather-aware and stay tuned for more updates on flood alerts as we get closer.

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.86" (+0.61" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 3.09"

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.78" (-1.44" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 7.02"

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

