MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Warmer weather on the way this week!

PHOENIX — We're turning up the heat as the 80s return to the Valley and look to stick around for at least the next week.

High pressure is moving in from the west, slowly building temperatures into the mid to upper 80s by the middle of next week.

Breezes in northern and northwestern parts of Arizona will ramp up too. We could see gusts around 35 mph Sunday and Monday.

A disturbance moves in Wednesday bringing a slight chance of rain to northern Arizona and the Four Corners area. That will help keep Valley temperatures below 90, too, though we'll stay dry.

Combine the winds and warmer temperatures and the pollen count in the Valley is shooting up and will stay high for the next several days with main allergens being mulberry, ash, and juniper.

_________________________________________

2021 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.58" (-1.01" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 7.16"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime.

Email share@abc15.com.

______________________________________

See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

