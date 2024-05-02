MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Warmer weather continues, but big changes in sight this weekend

PHOENIX — The 90s are back and sticking around as we kick off May.

We are tracking a few storm systems this week that are passing well to our north. They'll be too far away to bring any rain chances, but they will pick up our breezes at times.

Expect highs in the Valley in the low to mid 90s through the end of the week. That is several degrees above normal for this time of year.

Winds will pick up even more this weekend, especially on Sunday as another storm system approaches. This one could even bring a few spotty showers to northern Arizona.

Peak gusts could top 50 mph across northern Arizona with 30 mph gusts in the Valley.

As these winds pick up, temperatures will drop.

Phoenix will fall into the upper 80s on Sunday and Monday. Then, we'll begin another warm-up next week.

2024 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 3.79" (+1.00" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 3.81"

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 4.21" (-3.01" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 5.47"

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

