MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Warmer today ahead of another storm coming in on Friday

PHOENIX — Our record-shattering stretch of triple-digit heat is finally over.

Phoenix hit 100 degrees or hotter for 113 days in a row. That streak finally ended on Monday. The previous record was 76 consecutive triple-digit days set in August of 1993. That means we beat the previous record by over a month!

High temperatures have now dropped into the 90s and will stay there for the rest of the week. Overnight lows will be in the upper 60s to low 70s Valley-wide.

The next storm system we're tracking moves in from the west on Friday.

Breezes will pick up as it arrives with gusts near 25 to 30 mph across Arizona, including right here in the Valley.

Overall, this next storm system is looking pretty dry, so we will not see any rain in the Phoenix metro area.

Up north, there will only be a slight chance of a few isolated storms on Friday and Saturday.

After this storm system heads farther east on Sunday, high pressure will build in again. That will send Valley temperatures back into the low 100s starting Sunday as our forecast stays dry.

Drought is worsening again across Arizona and there are only a couple of weeks left to get rain in the buckets before the monsoon season officially ends on September 30th.

So far, Phoenix has only picked up 0.74 inches of rain this monsoon season. Our 30-year average (which is considered our normal amount of rain) is 2.43 inches. But, it's important to remember, that is a decrease from the previous 30-year average of 2.71 inches (from 1981-2010) as our Valley climate continues to get hotter and drier.

________________________________________

2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 4.54" (-0.62" from average)

_________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

______________________________________

