MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Warmer days ahead of a pair of weekend storm systems

PHOENIX — After a brief cool-down, temperatures are trending back up!

Valley highs will return to the low 70s today, and stay in the upper 60s to low 70s through the weekend.

Winds will be light across the Phoenix metro area, but we are expecting more breezes along the Mogollon Rim this afternoon. Peak gusts will top out between 25 and 30 mph in places like Flagstaff, Heber and Show Low.

Winds get even stronger up north by Thursday and Friday, ahead of the first of two storm system set to impact our state through the weekend. Gusts could go as high as 35 to 40 mph in spots like Flagstaff and Show Low.

Those two disturbances could also bring more rain and snow to Arizona.

Right now, the chance of rain in the Valley is slim, but we're at least tracking a slight chance of showers Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

Stay tuned for updates as we get closer.

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 3.77" (-2.69" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 5.42"

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

