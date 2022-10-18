MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Warmer days ahead as high pressure builds in

PHOENIX — Temperatures are back on an upward trend this week as high pressure builds in.

Look for highs in the mid to upper 80s today, upper 80s Wednesday and near 90 degrees by Thursday here in Phoenix.

Lows will stay pleasantly cool, with Valley temperatures in the mid to upper 60s each morning.

This warm-up will be short lived, though, as we track another storm system approaching our state this weekend.

As it passes to our north, we'll see a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms on Saturday and Sunday.

Another storm system will move in from the southwest on Monday, keeping rain chances around into early next week.

Valley temperatures will fall back below normal, with highs in the low to mid 80s this weekend and upper 70s by the start of next week.

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 3.73" (-1.94" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 5.28"

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

