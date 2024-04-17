MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Warming up across Arizona as air quality also worsens in the Valley

PHOENIX — High pressure is back and sending temperatures soaring!

Valley highs will climb into the mid to upper 90s through the end of the week, putting temperatures at more than 10 degrees above normal.

High pressure also makes the air stagnant, allowing for air pollution to build up. Ozone pollution could reach unhealthy levels for the first time this year, by this afternoon. An Ozone High Pollution Advisory is in effect for Maricopa county today. If you have any respiratory conditions, like asthma or COPD, you may want to limit your time outdoors otherwise you could have difficulty breathing because of the pollution spike.

Expect more clouds on Thursday, which will help keep ozone pollution levels down. Our forecast stays dry but those clouds will come ahead of another weak storm system that will pick up winds as it passes through on Friday.

Here in the Valley, it will get breezy with peak wind gusts at 20 to 25 mph Friday afternoon.

Valley temperatures will drop a couple of degrees as we kick off the weekend, too.

Then, high pressure will return and potentially bring our first 100s of year by the start of next week.

On average, Phoenix's first 100-degree day happens around May 2nd.

_______________________________________

2024 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 3.79" (+1.04" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 3.79"

_________________________________________

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 4.21" (-3.01" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 5.47"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime.

Email share@abc15.com.

______________________________________

See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar