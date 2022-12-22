MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Warmer across Arizona by Christmas weekend

PHOENIX — Conditions will be pleasant for anyone traveling around the state today, ahead of the holiday weekend.

As high pressure builds in to our southwest, temperatures will slowly climb over the next several days.

Look for daytime highs in the Valley in the mid to upper 60s with early morning lows in the upper 30s to low 40s through the end of the week. That puts us right near average for this time of year.

By Christmas, temperatures will top out near 70 degrees in Phoenix and we'll stay in the low 70s early next week too.

We'll see similar warming trends across Arizona throughout the Christmas holiday as much of the state stays dry.

A weak disturbance will move across northern Arizona on Friday, though. We may see a few snow flurries in areas north of I-40 and across the Navajo Nation that day.

The other thing we are tracking is our air quality.

Pollution is getting worse day by day and we are now under High Pollution Watches on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in the Valley.

Avoid fireplace use and other wood burning over the next few days or we may exceed the federal health standard for particle pollution. That will make it difficult for many of us to breathe outside on Christmas.

_________________________________________

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.10" (-1.87" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 6.46"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime.

Email share@abc15.com.

______________________________________

See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

