MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Warm, windy weekend

PHOENIX — Phoenix could hit the triple digits for the first time this year as we head into the weekend.

On average, our first 100-degree day of the year occurs in early May, so this is right on cue.

If we hit it at Sky Harbor on Saturday, that would mark the latest first 100-degree day since 2010!

As the next storm system approaches, it will get windy all across Arizona this weekend.

Wind Advisories have been issued across northern Arizona on Saturday. Watch out for gusts near 50 mph along the I-40 corridor.

Conditions are looking dry, so fire danger will be increasing too. Fire Weather Warnings are now in effect Saturday and Sunday across northern Arizona.

That storm system will keep breezy to windy conditions in our forecast through the middle of next week as temperatures drop.

Valley highs will fall into the mid-90s on Sunday, low 90s Monday and Tuesday, and into the 80s toward the middle of next week.

_________________________________________

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.55" (-2.06" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 0.71"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime.

Email share@abc15.com.

______________________________________

See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

