MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Warm weekend on tap!

PHOENIX — Temperatures are warming up in the Valley!

Highs will climb into the mid-80s this afternoon and will stay there over the weekend.

Clouds will move back in on Sunday as another weak storm system approaches from the west. It looks like we could see more spotty showers across northern Arizona with this one on Sunday and Monday.

Here in the Valley, we'll just see more clouds and breezy winds.

Then, as high pressure builds in, we'll heat up next week with highs back in the 90s starting Tuesday.

2021 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.58" (-1.01" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 7.16"

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

