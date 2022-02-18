MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Warm weekend ahead of another storm next week

PHOENIX — It has been a roller coaster week, but temperatures are finally climbing back to near normal today.
Valley highs will top out in the low 70s this afternoon.
Then we'll warm into the mid to upper 70s through the weekend.
It will stay mostly sunny and dry through the weekend but we're already watching our next storm system that could bring another round of strong winds, more rain and snow, and another drop in temperatures next week.
Right now, it looks like Valley rain chances and high country snow chances go up starting Tuesday.
Winds will get stronger by the start of next week, too.
Valley highs will reach the 70s again on Monday, but they'll drop back into the 60s starting Tuesday.
Stay tuned for updates on the details as we get closer.
_________________________________________
2022 Rainfall totals:
Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.12" (-1.22" from average)
Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 0.17"
_________________________________________
2021 Rainfall totals:
Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.58" (-1.01" from average)
Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 7.16"
__________________________________________
Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.
__________________________________________
PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW
Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain
NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain
Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain
NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain
__________________________________________
Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime.
Email share@abc15.com.
______________________________________