MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Warm Wednesday on tap

PHOENIX — Valley highs will reach the low 90s again today, before they soar to the highest levels of the year so far later this week!

As winds back off Thursday and Friday, ozone pollution will build up in the Valley. The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality has issued Ozone High Pollution Watches for those days that could be upgraded to Advisories as we get closer.

High pressure will build in by the end of the week heating things up across our state.

Here in the Valley, we'll make another run towards the triple digits and could see our first 100s in Phoenix by Friday or Saturday.

Those 100s will be short-lived this time around, though. Another storm system is set to approach our state ahead of next week and it will bring another round of strong winds and a drop in temperatures. We could see Valley highs fall back into the 80s by next Monday.

_________________________________________

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.55" (-2.06" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 0.71"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime.

Email share@abc15.com.

______________________________________

See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

