MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Warm weather sticks around into the weekend, but a cool-down is coming

PHOENIX — High pressure is back and bringing a big warm-up to Arizona!

Phoenix hit the 90s for the first time this year on Thursday, putting temperatures around 10 degrees above normal.

On average, our first 90-degree day tends to happen in late March.

Valley temperatures will hit the mid 90s again today and if Phoenix hits 95 degrees that would coincide exactly with the average first 95-degree day of the year.

These 90s won't last long, though. We are already tracking another storm system that will pick up winds and drop temperatures across our state.

Valley wind gusts could hit 30 to 35 mph starting today, and through the weekend. Up north, gusts could hit 40 mph along the I-40 corridor and Mogollon Rim.

Those winds will usher in cooler air dropping Valley highs into mid 80s on Sunday and the upper 70s on Monday.

We could also see a few spotty showers along the Mogollon Rim and in northern Arizona on Monday. The Valley looks to stay dry.

As that storm system exits to the east on Tuesday, we'll begin another warm up. Phoenix will be back into the 80s and 90s by the middle of next week.

_______________________________________

2024 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 3.79" (+1.08" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 3.79"

_________________________________________

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 4.21" (-3.01" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 5.47"

________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime.

Email share@abc15.com.

_____________________________________

See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar