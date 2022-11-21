MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Warm-up on the way in time for Thanksgiving

PHOENIX — We'll kick off the new week with comfortable conditions and near-normal high temperatures.

Valley highs will reach the low 70s today and Tuesday, putting us right near the average for this time of year.

Clouds stream in this evening, with mostly cloudy skies expected on Tuesday. These clouds are moving in ahead of a storm that will pass well to our north. We won't see any rain or snow though, and the clouds will clear out by Wednesday.

Then get ready for a big warm-up as high pressure builds in!

Valley highs will climb into the mid to upper 70s on Thanksgiving Day and for Black Friday!

The warmer and dry conditions will continue into the weekend, with Valley highs reaching the mid 70s Saturday and Sunday.

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 3.77" (-2.49" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 5.42"

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

