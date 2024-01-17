MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Warm-up continues ahead of weekend rain and snow chances

PHOENIX — After a cold and wet start to the month, we're enjoying a big warm-up across Arizona this week!

Phoenix reached 70 degrees for the first time this year on Tuesday, and it's about to get even warmer.

Valley highs will reach the low 70s again today before climbing into the mid to upper 70s on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.

Overnight lows will get milder too, dropping into the 40s through mid-week and into the 50s by the end of this week.

A storm system will pass to our north today, bringing a few isolated snow showers to northern Arizona (mainly north of I-40). Otherwise, our forecast will stay dry statewide through this workweek.

Clouds will move back in by Friday, ahead of the next two storms that could bring rain and snow back to Arizona on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.

Early estimates show that snow levels will remain relatively high with both of these storms, only dropping to between 6,500 and 7,000 feet. That means we'll see more of a rain-snow mix across northern Arizona with limited snow accumulation in the high country. Spots like Flagstaff look to end up with less than an inch of snow on the ground.

Meanwhile, in the Valley, we'll see scattered showers on Sunday with another round possible Monday into Tuesday. Early estimates show that we could end up with 0.50 to 0.75 inches of rain in some Valley locations over the course of those three days.

Stay tuned for more details as we get closer.

_________________________________________

2024 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.03" (-0.45" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 0.11"

________________________________________

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 4.21" (-3.01" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 5.47"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

