MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Warm temps continue this week!

PHOENIX — Our warm November is not going away, and we are now on record watch in the Valley!

So far, Phoenix Sky Harbor has reached 80 degrees or more 23 times this month, which is second on the all-time list. The record is 24 days set back in 1949.

With a strong ridge of high pressure firmly entrenched over the Desert Southwest this week, expect that record to likely be broken.

Daytime highs will stay in the low 80s for most of the week, roughly 10 degrees above average for this time of year. Overnight lows continue to cover in the low 50s.

2021 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.58" (-0.86" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 7.16"

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

