MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Warm start to winter!

PHOENIX — It's a relatively warm start to the week in the Valley!

With high pressure in control, highs should stay in the 70s through the middle of the week.

Clouds have moved in statewide, but our forecast will stay dry throughout the day on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Then, several storm systems will be moving through the western U.S. later this week, over the weekend and early next week.

We could see a few rain showers in the Valley starting Thursday with chance for snow in the forecast up north.

Those rain and snow chances will stick around through Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

In the meantime, we are tracking cooler temperatures just in time for Christmas, too.

Valley highs will drop into the 60s starting Friday and we'll stay there through Christmas weekend.

2021 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.96" (-0.99" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 7.49"

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

