MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Warm start to the workweek

PHOENIX — High pressure over the Desert Southwest remains entrenched, keeping skies clear and temperatures well above average!
Expect highs in the mid-80s today in the Valley with abundant sunshine and light winds.
Then, several storms will pass north of Arizona starting Tuesday.
Although no rain or snow is anticipated with these storms, cooler temperatures and increasing clouds will move in. Highs will drop into the low 80s starting Wednesday.
Early mornings are staying cool with lows in the 50s in the Valley.
2021 Rainfall totals:
Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.58" (-0.57" from average)
Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 7.16"
PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW
Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain
NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain
Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain
NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain
