MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Warm start to the week but rain chances are finally in sight, too

PHOENIX — Kicking off the week with a warm-up that's sending temperatures soaring to nearly 10 degrees above what's normal for this time of year.

Valley highs will reach the mid to upper 80s through Wednesday.

Overnight lows will be mild, only cooling into the low to mid-60s in Phoenix each day. Those warm lows could even set new records, with the record-warm lows in jeopardy each day from Tuesday to Friday.

A ridge of high pressure is responsible for the warm and dry weather that's sticking around through the first half of this week.

Breezes will pick up again today and on Tuesday, with Valley gusts as high as 20 to 25 mph each day.

Then we're looking ahead at big changes coming our way later this week and this weekend.

A storm system will sit off the coast of southern California for a few days before heading our way.

We'll see moisture increase as early as Wednesday as clouds move back in across Arizona.

Rain chances start going up Wednesday night with spotty showers possible through the day on Thursday. However, the best overall rain chances will come Friday and Saturday as that area of low pressure moves in.

There is still some uncertainty as to how much rain we'll actually get with this storm, but at least it's bringing the best rain potential we've had in more than two months! Stay tuned for rainfall updates as we get closer.

Temperatures are going to be dropping thanks to this storm, too.

Valley highs will fall into the low 80s by Thursday and Friday, then into the mid 70s through the weekend.

_________________________________________

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 3.03" (-3.09" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 4.17"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime.

Email share@abc15.com.

______________________________________

See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

