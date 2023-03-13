MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Warm start to the week before big changes midweek

PHOENIX — Phoenix reached the 80s for the first time this year on Sunday!

The average first 80-degree day is in early February, so not only was it later than when we normally see the first 80s of the year, it marked the 19th latest date on record and the 3rd latest date on record when looking at just the 2000s.

We'll keep the 80s going as we kick off the new week, too. High pressure builds in over the next couple days and Valley highs will climb into the low 80s today and on Tuesday.

Breezes pick up again today, with gusts reaching 25 to 30 mph across Arizona by the afternoon.

Big changes arrive on Wednesday as we track our next storm system that's set to bring more rain, winds and a big cool-down to our state.

Wednesday is an ABC15 Weather Action Day as the rain will likely impact your outdoor plans and both the morning and evening commutes around our state.

Rain showers could develop as early as Tuesday night, with rain expected in the Valley and across much of Arizona throughout the day on Wednesday.

The Valley could see rain through the morning and evening commutes, with a few thunderstorms in the mix, too. Rainfall will end up at 0.25 to 0.40 inches around the Phoenix area.

In northern Arizona, snow levels will stay relatively high with this storm system, so spots like Flagstaff will mainly pick up rain rather than snow on Wednesday. We could see as much as 0.50 to 1 inch of rain in spots like Flagstaff.

Snow levels will drop to near 6,000 feet early Thursday morning, with light snow showers possible in spots like Flagstaff as this storm system starts clearing out.

Colder air will move in and that will bring an end to our 80-degree days, at least for a little while.

Valley highs will drop into the upper 60s to low 70s on Wednesday and Thursday.

Highs will rebound into the mid 70s by the weekend, but we could see another storm system that brings back rain and snow chances by the weekend or early next week.

Stay tuned for updates as we get closer.

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.06" (-0.07" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 2.56"

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.78" (-1.44" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 7.02"

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

