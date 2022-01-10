MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Warm start to the week ahead of rain chances

PHOENIX — We're kicking off the new week with warmer-than-normal temperatures and overall gorgeous conditions.

Valley highs will top out in the low 70s this afternoon and over the next few days.

Breezes pick up across the state, with gusts at 20 to 25 mph today.

Air quality will continue to be an issue in the early morning hours as particle pollution settles over the Valley. If you have any respiratory issues, limit your time outside between 5 and 10 a.m.

Clouds will increase overnight and on Tuesday, as a disturbance passes through the Four Corners region, but we'll stay dry.

It won't be until later this week when we see our unsettled weather return as a storm system approaches from the west.

Valley rain chances and higher terrain snow chances return starting Thursday. Stay tuned for updates as we get closer.

_________________________________________

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.07" (-0.20" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 0.11"

_________________________________________

2021 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 7.11" (-0.11" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 9.15"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

